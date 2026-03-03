PNP nabs armed teen in QC after 911 alert

Philippine National Police chief P/Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. on Tuesday reported the arrest of a 19-year-old male who was allegedly openly carrying a firearm in Cubao, Quezon City, following a Unified 911 emergency call.

The report was received at about 12:47 p.m. on 2 March 2026, indicating that a male individual was carrying a firearm along Stanford Street near the corner of Aurora Boulevard in Barangay Socorro.

Nartatez said the DILG Unified 911 system, under the direction of Interior Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla Jr., relayed the emergency report that prompted the rapid deployment of operatives from the Quezon City Police District Police Station 7.

By 12:49 p.m., responding officers were on site to verify the report of a man allegedly displaying a firearm and causing alarm among residents and passersby.

Police said they located a suspect who matched the description provided through the hotline. He was reportedly holding a firearm and was immediately accosted by officers.

During the confrontation, the suspect failed to present any license or authority to possess the weapon, leading to his arrest for violation of Republic Act No. 10591, or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Recovered from his possession were a caliber .556 revolver loaded with two live rounds of ammunition, a belt bag and a hand towel.

The suspect and the seized firearm were brought to Police Station 7 for documentation and the filing of charges.

Verification through police databases showed that the suspect had prior records involving alleged violations of anti-illegal gambling laws and theft. Inquest proceedings are being prepared.

Nartatez underscored the PNP’s firm stance against illegal firearms.

“We will not allow anyone to carry firearms illegally. Anyone caught violating the law will be arrested immediately and held accountable,” he said.

He added: “Ang sinumang magdadala ng baril nang walang pahintulot ay agad na aarestuhin at haharap sa buong bigat ng batas. Walang palusot, walang pagpapabaya.”

The PNP said the incident reflects its ongoing efforts under its Focused Agenda to enhance police operations and ensure immediate response to verified reports.

Police also emphasized that the swift coordination between the emergency hotline and field operatives demonstrates how public vigilance and government systems can help prevent potential threats from escalating.