More electives, fewer core subjects under new SHS curriculum

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the revised curriculum seeks to make senior high school more purposeful by allowing learners to focus on competencies aligned with their chosen paths.

“Gusto nating mas malinaw sa bawat senior high school learner kung saan papunta ang kanilang pinag-aaralan—kolehiyo man, trabaho, negosyo, skills training, o public service,” Angara said.

“Hindi dapat malito ang bata sa dami ng subjects o sa pathways na hindi tugma sa kanyang pangarap. Dapat ang Senior High School ay tumutulong sa kanila na maghanda para sa totoong buhay,” he added.

Under the new framework, DepEd streamlined the curriculum by reducing congestion in core subjects and expanding elective offerings.

Students under the Academic Track will be able to choose electives from clusters such as Arts, Social Sciences and Humanities, Business and Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Sports, Health and Wellness, and Field Experience.

Those taking the Technical-Professional Track may enroll in industry-linked electives covering agriculture, food innovation, construction, creative arts and design, hospitality and tourism, industrial technologies, information and communications technology, maritime studies, and human care services.

The changes are intended to address long-standing concerns about whether senior high school graduates are acquiring skills that match the needs of employers and higher education institutions.

But while the curriculum overhaul has been welcomed by some education stakeholders, it has also raised concerns among teachers about the possible impact on workloads and teaching assignments as several core subjects are streamlined or reconfigured.

Seeking to allay those fears, DepEd gave what Angara described as a firm assurance that no public school teacher would lose employment because of the transition.

“Malinaw ang ating assurance sa public school teachers: walang mawawalan ng trabaho dahil sa SSHS curriculum,” he said.

According to DepEd, teachers currently assigned to core senior high school subjects may be redeployed to teach electives, supervise work immersion and field experience programs, or assist in remediation and other learning support initiatives based on their qualifications.

“Ang ginagawa natin ay inaayos ang curriculum para mas malinaw ang direksyon ng learners, habang sinisigurong ang ating mga guro ay may teaching load, suporta, at malinaw na role sa transition,” Angara said.

For private schools, the department acknowledged that teaching loads may be affected by the revised curriculum structure but said institutions could likewise assign teachers to electives and other academic support functions that match their credentials.

The nationwide implementation follows the pilot rollout of the Grade 12 SSHS Curriculum in 887 schools during School Year 2025-2026.