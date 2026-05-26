STI to implement curriculum in 63 campuses

STI Education Systems Holdings Inc. will fully adopt the Department of Education’s strengthened Senior High School curriculum across its 63 campuses beginning School Year 2026-2027, as part of efforts to improve future readiness and workforce preparedness among students.

The rollout follows a pilot implementation that included STI College General Santos and aligns with the national curriculum reforms being implemented by the Department of Education.

Under the revised framework, the previous four-track system will be consolidated into two pathways — Academic and Technical-Professional (TechPro). The new structure also removes fixed strands, allowing students to customize their educational experience by combining core subjects with electives outside their chosen tracks.

The strengthened curriculum likewise streamlines the existing 15 core subjects into five: Effective Communication, Life and Career Skills, General Mathematics, General Science and Philippine History and Society.

According to STI, the changes aim to decongest learning materials and promote deeper interdisciplinary learning while better preparing graduates for higher education and employment opportunities.

“At STI, we’ve always believed in future readiness, so keeping up with these changes is our way of delivering on that promise,” said Karen Tabije, STI vice president for academics.

“Through hands-on learning, we are ensuring every student is career-ready whether it’s stepping into university, straight into the workforce, or even taking on entrepreneurship,” she added.

The institution said the revised curriculum will provide students with more opportunities for field exposure, expanded on-the-job training, and apprenticeships with industry partners.

The transition will apply only to incoming Grade 11 students, while Grade 12 learners from non-pilot schools during School Year 2026-2027 will continue under the current SHS curriculum.

Separately, STI also renewed its partnership with the Department of Education through a memorandum of understanding signed on 4 May 2026 to expand technology-driven education and improve access to learning resources nationwide.