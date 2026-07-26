In Tacloban, however, the program was broadened to cover emerging safety concerns, including human-induced hazards and the misuse of cyberspace to spread fear and misinformation.

Schools Division Superintendent Sherlita Palma reminded school heads of their responsibility to maintain safe, secure and learner-centered school environments.

"Your visibility drives you to a right decision when there are critical things that are happening in your school," Palma said, stressing that school administrators should make immediate decisions during emergencies instead of waiting for instructions from higher authorities.

Last week, Leyte National High School, Sto. Niño SPED Center and Sto. Niño Senior High School received online threats sent through Facebook Messenger. Authorities later identified the learners behind the threats, all of whom were minors.

A separate incident at San Jose National High School saw students panic after a false alarm triggered a commotion that left several students injured or fainting.

As part of the M7X Ready Program, Palma directed school heads to craft school-specific safety and security plans.

She also said the Tacloban City government and the Local School Board have committed to implementing a phased perimeter fencing project for all public schools to prevent unauthorized entry.

Palma likewise instructed school principals to familiarize themselves with their campus boundaries and conduct regular monitoring and patrols within school premises.