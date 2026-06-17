Fisherman's son becomes engineer with Aboitiz scholarship support

That dream became reality in 2026 when Albuero passed the February Mechanical Engineering Licensure Examination, marking the culmination of years of perseverance backed by the scholarship support of Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) and the Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (AFI). After joining the program as a Grade 8 student in 2016, he received continuous assistance through junior high school, senior high school, and college, allowing him to complete his Mechanical Engineering degree at Southern Luzon State University-Lucban without the burden of overwhelming financial constraints.

Now a licensed mechanical engineer, Albuero is set to join AboitizPower's cadetship program and train at the Global Technical Center of Excellence in Batangas, a facility established through a partnership with Japan's JERA Co. Inc. He said the scholarship provided not only financial assistance but also inspiration and motivation, expressing hope that one day he can give back by helping future scholars achieve their own dreams.