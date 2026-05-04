AboitizPower turns over P2M financial aid for Bataan engineering students

The P2 million is part of AboitizPower’s scholarship commitment of providing P10 million over five years, a program in collaboration with the Provincial Government.

During the turnover ceremony, Governor Joet Garcia and Vice Governor Cris Garcia received the ceremonial check from AboitizPower Vice President for Corporate Services Andrea Madrid, with Iskolar ng Bataan coordinator Ramon Cañas witnessing the turnover.

The agreement stipulates that the company will release P2 million annually for five years to support the scholars of Bataan.

Governor Garcia thanked AboitizPower for continuing to support the Bataeño youth, especially in the educational sector.

“Lubos ang ating pasasalamat sa AboitizPower na kinatawan ni Ms. Andrea Mellind Madrid, Chief Operating Officer, sa kanilang walang sawang suporta sa ating Lalawigan, lalo na sa larangan ng edukasyon. Malaking tulong po ito sa pag-abot ng ating adhikain na makapagbigay ng dekalidad at inklusibong oportunidad sa edukasyon para sa ating mga kabataan.”