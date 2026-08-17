“If you were to ask the communities around Lima whether they’re happy that Lima is here, I think you’ll hear a resounding yes because of the job generation and the economic benefits,” he said.

He said attracting higher-value industries would create more employment and help the Philippines move up regional supply chains, making the development beneficial to the broader economy.

Fernandez de Mesa also said stricter requirements on water, power and other resource use should not discourage global investors, which increasingly expect high environmental and sustainability standards.

“No, I don’t think it’s a turn off at all. These investors are global investors and they’re not just looking at the Philippines,” he said.

He added that Aboitiz Economic Estates has worked with the Philippine Green Building Council to apply Verde District Certification to its developments, helping demonstrate compliance with internationally aligned sustainability standards.

The executive said Aboitiz estates along the Luzon Economic Corridor could provide ready facilities for companies interested in entering the Philippines even before newer projects are completed.

Meanwhile, Aboitiz’s TARI Estate in Tarlac is attracting major manufacturers, with Coca-Cola and Ajinomoto already building facilities. Coca-Cola is expected to begin operations by the end of next year, while Ajinomoto is targeting March 2028.

Fernandez de Mesa said about 70 percent of workers involved in TARI Estate’s site development came from nearby communities, highlighting the local employment impact of industrial expansion.

LIMA Estate in Batangas, meanwhile, currently spans 1,100 hectares, with another 500 hectares planned over the next five years, primarily for industrial use.