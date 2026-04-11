17 engineers complete AboitizPower-JERA training at Batangas tech hub

Batch valedictorian Nathalie Abdon led the closing ceremony of the training, which aims to prepare engineers for actual power plant operations and bridge the gap between academic theory and real-world applications in the energy industry.

Abdon described the transition from classroom learning to plant operations as a significant challenge.

She said academic training provides clear and controlled problems, while real-world plant systems are more complex and require a high level of responsibility, as every decision directly affects operations.

In her valedictory speech, she emphasized the importance of stability and the representation of women in the energy sector, noting that she is the first female engineer in her family.

Abdon, who grew up in Quezon province, said she had long dreamed of entering the energy industry. As a child, she would often look at the chimney of a nearby power plant, which she once mistook for a lighthouse.

The graduates underwent training anchored on the five pillars of GTCOE: safety, technical mastery, adaptability, collaboration, and communication.

Part of the curriculum included hands-on experience in control room operations and the use of high-capacity equipment to prepare them for plant responsibilities.

Despite the rise of artificial intelligence, Abdon stressed the importance of core engineering principles.

“While AI can optimize systems, it must be guided by solid engineering principles like thermodynamics and physics to stay grounded,” she said. “Our duty is to anchor every decision in safety and operational integrity.”

GTCOE Director Engr. Mayshelle Rosario said these principles drive the center’s mission, adding that people excellence ultimately leads to business excellence.

Hideaki Oana, chief technical officer of JERA Philippines, echoed the sentiment, praising the graduates as future leaders capable of turning technology into real-world solutions.