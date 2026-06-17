DepEd assures pay for ARAL teacher-tutors, speeds up fund release

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said the department has put safeguards in place to ensure teachers participating in ARAL tutorials are neither overburdened nor deprived of compensation for services rendered.

"Sinisiguro natin na sa pagpapalawak ng ARAL program, hindi mao-overburden ang ating mga guro—mananatili sa itinakdang limitasyon ang kanilang workload at mababayaran nang tama ang kanilang extra service," Angara said.

Under DepEd guidelines, tutorial sessions conducted by public school teachers under the ARAL Program are classified as remediation classes and counted as part of their teaching load.

The department said teachers will not be allowed to exceed the prescribed two-hour daily teaching overload limit.

Those who render tutorial services beyond the prescribed six-hour classroom teaching load during weekdays may receive overload pay, while teachers conducting sessions during weekends, holidays and school breaks may earn Vacation Service Credits.

"Magiging matagumpay lang ang pagbabago sa ating sistema ng edukasyon kung sabay nating aalagaan ang ating mga mag-aaral at ang mga gurong gumagabay sa kanila," Angara added.

In May, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Philippines described the program's rollout as "ill-prepared," saying DepEd had earlier assured lawmakers that dedicated tutors would be hired so the initiative would not add to teachers' workloads.

Implementation issues have likewise been flagged by the Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2), which cited delays in tutor hiring and fund releases.

EDCOM 2 Co-Chairperson and Pasig Rep. Roman Romulo earlier warned that delays in mobilizing tutors could hamper efforts to address persistent learning gaps among Filipino students.

ARAL by the numbers

For 2026, the program has a total budget of P8.94 billion, with more than P2.25 billion already allocated for learning materials and instructional resources.

Schools currently have access to P1.09 billion in ARAL funds, while an additional P1.77 billion is being processed for release.

The funds will support learning and teaching materials, tutorial session resources such as flashcards and visual aids, and monitoring activities.

The department has also earmarked nearly P2 billion specifically for tutor support, a significant increase from the P150 million previously tapped through the Department of Labor and Employment's Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Workers (TUPAD) and Government Internship Program.

To support implementation, DepEd is set to launch an online platform this month for the recruitment, screening and training of tutors, including qualified external professionals who may augment school personnel.

Despite the increased funding, DepEd acknowledged that available resources remain insufficient to fully cover all program requirements nationwide and said it is prioritizing critical expenses while seeking continued support from Congress and other stakeholders.