Flagship student tutoring program struggling, says watchdog

A congressional education commission has sounded the alarm over funding and hiring delays in the Department of Education’s (DepEd) flagship remedial program, warning that setbacks are crippling an initiative meant to reverse declining student proficiency.

The Second Congressional Commission on Education (EDCOM 2) said recent inspection visits to public schools in Manila’s impoverished Baseco district revealed low student attendance and a severe shortage of tutors.

Instead of the robust network of paid educators envisioned by the law, most tutoring sessions are being carried out by unpaid volunteer teachers.

“The lack of timely release of funds and clear guidance on engaging external tutors has left schools scrambling,” Representative Roman Romulo, co-chairperson of EDCOM 2, said Wednesday. “Even meal and transport allowances are uncertain, despite billions appropriated for this program.”