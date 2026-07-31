She said the executive order, signed on 29 July, provides a framework for time-bound, performance-based fiscal incentives to encourage investments in EV manufacturing and the production of EV parts and components.

Roque said the order fulfills the mandate of the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act to establish an incentive strategy that will accelerate the country's transition to electric mobility while expanding domestic manufacturing capabilities.

"The EVIS Program is designed not only to support the growth of the EV market, but more importantly, to create a strong local manufacturing ecosystem that generates quality jobs, attracts technology and investments, and deepens the participation of Philippine industry in regional and global value chains," she said.

Roque added that the issuance of Executive Order No. 121 sends a clear signal to local and foreign investors that the Philippines is ready to compete for high-value manufacturing investments in the rapidly expanding EV sector.

Under the program, qualified manufacturers will be encouraged to establish or expand EV production facilities in the country through performance-based incentives tied to actual investments and production outcomes.

She said the approach ensures government support translates into increased local production, technology transfer, supply chain development and employment opportunities for Filipino workers.

"The DTI, through the Board of Investments, will work closely with partner agencies and industry stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the program and the timely issuance of the implementing guidelines," Roque said.

"We are committed to fostering a competitive, transparent and predictable investment environment that encourages innovation and long-term industrial development."

Roque described the EVIS Program as a strategic investment in the future of Philippine manufacturing.

"By strengthening our capabilities in electric vehicle production and supporting industries, we are laying the foundation for a greener, more resilient and more globally competitive economy," she said.

"Together with the private sector, we look forward to translating this important policy milestone into investments, jobs, technology and sustainable growth that will benefit present and future generations of Filipinos."