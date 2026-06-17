DENR brings Permitting on Wheels to Lake Sebu

The two-day activity serves as a one-stop venue for various DENR services, including applications and registration for chainsaw permits, issuance of transport permits for forest products, tree-cutting permit applications, Protected Area Management Board (PAMB) clearances, Environmental Compliance Certificates (ECC), Land Use Clearances (LUC), Certificate of Non-Coverage (CNC) applications, and other regulatory and environmental services.

As part of its tree-growing and greening initiatives, the regional office also distributed assorted seedlings to participants.

Leading the activity were DENR Region 12 Officer-in-Charge Regional Executive Director Maria Elvira Lumayag and Lake Sebu Mayor Antonio Fungan Jr., together with other DENR personnel.

The DENR SOCCSKSARGEN office encouraged residents of Lake Sebu and nearby municipalities to take advantage of the Permitting on Wheels program, which runs until Thursday, 18 June.

The initiative forms part of the department's efforts to bring government services closer to local communities while promoting environmental compliance and sustainable resource management.