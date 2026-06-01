Mountain Province pushes tree planting after wildfire damage

The DENR attributed the surge to the prolonged dry season and the inherent vulnerability of the province's pine forests, which are highly susceptible to fire. The figure marks a stark contrast to 2025, when the province recorded only five fire incidents due to increased rainfall.

The environment agency stressed the need to protect the region's mountains and forests from destruction. The DENR reminded the public that these areas serve as vital watersheds and natural barriers against calamities such as typhoons.

Throughout Fire Prevention Month in March, the agency said it partnered with the Police, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP), the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), and local government units (LGUs) to conduct education campaigns, implement fire-suppression strategies, and provide incentives to communities that maintained zero fire incidents.

With the arrival of the rainy season, the DENR is shifting its focus to reforestation efforts and encouraging community participation in tree-planting activities.

The agency announced that planting materials are currently available at the Community Environment and Natural Resources Offices (CENROs) in Cabunagan, Tadian, and Paracelis. Individuals and groups planning tree-planting activities may secure seedlings from the Paracelis office, while residents from the seven other designated areas may also obtain seedlings there.

Interested parties need to submit a formal request letter specifying the number of seedlings required and the names of the individuals assigned to the activity.