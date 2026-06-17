DENR transforms Central Luzon riversides into livable public spaces

DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna, together with Bataan Governor Joet Garcia, inspected Disiplina Park in Barangay Bagumbayan, Balanga City, on 17 June, accompanied by local government officials and DENR personnel led by Regional Director Ralph Pablo, Zambales Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Marife Castillo, and Bataan PENRO Raul Mamac.

Developed under the River Easement Area Recovery initiative, Disiplina Park converted a 290-meter stretch of riverside into a public space featuring a well-lit walkway, more than 1,200 trees and ornamental plants, and areas for walking, exercise, and community gatherings.

Cuna said the project reflects President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive for government agencies to help build more resilient, orderly, and livable communities.

The Environment chief also noted that families previously living along the creek had been relocated to the 1Bataan Housing community.

“At ayon po sa aking pag-uusap sa ibang mga lumipat po doon na dating nakatira dito, naging maayos naman ang kanilang kalagayan, nagkaroon po sila ng mga hanapbuhay,” he said.

Sustainable public spaces

Cuna also visited Sasmuan Linear Park in Pampanga, another riverside redevelopment project featuring shaded walkways, solar-powered streetlights, landscaped open spaces, and access to nearby coastal wetlands and mangrove conservation areas.

The park was developed through collaboration among the DENR, local government units, and community partners to transform river easements into safe and environmentally sustainable public spaces.

“Rivers and their easements can do more than support water flow and environmental protection. When thoughtfully developed, they can also become spaces that bring communities together and improve everyday life,” Cuna said.

Today, Sasmuan Linear Park serves as a venue for residents to walk, exercise, gather, and enjoy nature while supporting riverbank protection and environmental stewardship.

Manila Bay rehabilitation

Cuna said projects such as Disiplina Park and Sasmuan Linear Park remain rare in Metro Manila, where residents have limited access to open public spaces.

“I know that from experience at saka mga kwento ng ibang ahensa ng gobyerno. So mapalad po kayo dito sa Lalawigan ng Bataan. Alam ninyo po, ako galing rin po ako sa LGU dati, dati po akong konsehal ng Maynila,” he said.

“At itong klaseng lugar na napapakinabangan po ninyo, mahirap po hanapin doon sa amin. Seriously, mahirap po hanapin. Naghahanap ang tao ng lugar na puwedeng mag-jogging o magbisikleta,” he added.

The DENR chief said one of the department's priority programs remains the rehabilitation of Manila Bay, which covers the National Capital Region, Central Luzon, and Calabarzon.

According to Cuna, the agency has allocated funds for the rehabilitation effort and continues to improve wastewater management while conducting information campaigns on proper solid waste management.

“Alam ninyo, unang-una, yung mga dating nakatira dito ay hindi po ligtas dito sa area na ito. Easement po ito, kaya dapat sinusundan natin ang batas. Bahagi po iyon ng ating efforts sa Manila Bay na ma-recover ang mga easement,” he said.

Cuna emphasized that while government initiatives are essential, community participation remains equally important in protecting the environment.

“Mapalad po kayo may lugar po kayong ganito. At sisikapin po namin na gumawa pa ng ibang mga hakbang para magkaroon ng mga lugar katulad nito sa ibang bahagi ng lalawigan ng Bataan. Maraming salamat po,” he said.