CA confirms stalled AFP, DFA appointments

Presenting the appointments before the CA, Butuan City Representative and National Defense Committee Chair Jose “Joboy” Aquino II said the officers had met all legal and professional requirements for promotion.

“These officers have dedicated more than three decades of their lives to the service of the country, rising through the ranks through their competence, discipline, integrity, and unwavering commitment to duty,” Aquino said.

“No promotions can compensate for the hardships they have endured, the risks they have taken, and the sacrifices they and their families have made,” he added.

Marcoleta raises question

During the deliberations, Sen. Rodante Marcoleta questioned whether the five officers remained eligible for confirmation after being bypassed following Congress’ sine die adjournment on 3 June.

Marcoleta noted that the officers, all aged 56, were approaching the mandatory retirement period covered by Republic Act No. 11939, which governs promotions to the rank of brigadier general and higher.

“It only means that the five of you may no longer be eligible for reappointment in view of the prohibition under Section 1 of Republic Act 11939,” Marcoleta said.

Sen. Panfilo Lacson, however, argued that the officers’ ad interim appointments were merely resubmissions of appointments issued before the resumption of the First Regular Session on 25 May.

He explained that the appointments were issued while Congress was in recess and, therefore, were not covered by the one-year restriction.

Marcoleta maintained his position but stressed that his concerns were not personal and that he was not objecting to the confirmations.

“They are not at fault, but somebody is at fault here...and then we have now a problem with the law,"law," he said.

He also argued that the special session was not a continuation of the previous regular session but clarified that he had “nothing against the five officers.”

Lacson later moved for the confirmation of the officers.

“It is not their fault that we were also in a mess in the Senate and their confirmation was not taken up,” he said.

The motion was seconded by Sen. Risa Hontiveros and supported by Assistant Minority Floor Leader Rep. Antonio Albano and Sen. Bong Go. The CA subsequently confirmed all five officers.