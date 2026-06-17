Lacson relinquishes blue ribbon chairmanship

“Number one, I am tired of losing old friends and creating new enemies. And number two, there are other colleagues who are equally, if not more qualified than this humble representation to take on the job,” Lacson said.

He added that if no senator had accepted the post, he would have retained the chairmanship despite his reservations.

“If there were no takers, I was feeling a bit with a heavy heart to retain and resume a duty that I am morally obligated to perform,” he said.

Under the new committee assignments, Sen. Erwin Tulfo retained the chairmanship of the BRC, while Lacson and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan were elected as vice chairpersons.

All members of the new 13-member majority bloc, except Sen. Francis “Chiz” Escudero, were assigned either as regular or ex-officio members of the panel. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri said Escudero requested not to be included.

The BRC is tasked with investigating alleged corruption, abuse of power, and other anomalies involving government officials in aid of legislation.

Leadership changes finalized

The Senate leadership transition was formalized after Sen. Joel Villanueva joined the majority bloc during the special session, giving the group 13 members and establishing a quorum.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian formally assumed the Senate presidency, while former Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III was elected Senate president pro tempore.

The Senate also approved a reorganization of committee chairmanships.

Sen. Bam Aquino will chair the Committees on Trade, Commerce and Entrepreneurship; Basic Education; and Science and Technology.

Sen. JV Ejercito will head the Committees on Finance and Local Government, while Sen. Risa Hontiveros will chair the Committees on Health and Demography and on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality.

Lacson will lead the Committee on Ways and Means, while Sen. Manuel “Lito” Lapid will chair the Committee on Games and Amusement.

Pangilinan will head the Committees on Agriculture, Food and Agrarian Reform; Constitutional Amendments and Revision of Codes; and Justice and Human Rights.

Sotto will chair the Committees on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification and Reconciliation, and Ethics and Privileges.

Aside from retaining the BRC, Erwin Tulfo will also lead the Committees on Energy and on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development.

Sen. Raffy Tulfo will chair the Committees on Public Services and Migrant Workers.

Villanueva will head the Committees on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education and on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development.

Meanwhile, Zubiri will chair the Committees on Foreign Relations and Rules.

