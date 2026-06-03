Teodoro urges Senate to act on defense pacts, military promotions

Speaking in Cagayan de Oro City, Teodoro said both agreements have already undergone committee deliberations and are awaiting Senate concurrence following ratification by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr..

“Nadepensahan na namin sa committee ang dalawang SOVFA na pending na lang concurrence by the Senate sa ratification ng presidente,” Teodoro said.

The defense chief urged senators to address matters affecting the Armed Forces of the Philippines, stressing that Canada and New Zealand are keen to expand defense cooperation with the country.

Teodoro also expressed concern over delays in the confirmation hearings of five military generals before the Commission on Appointments, saying the situation could hamper the development of newly created AFP units tasked with supporting modernization and external defense efforts.

“Malaki kasi nurturing stage ito ng units na ito at sila ang naatasan na maghulma nitong specialized and integrative units,” he said.

Earlier, AFP spokesperson Col. Francel Margareth Padilla said the military is awaiting guidance on when the confirmation hearings will proceed, noting that five generals assigned to newly created units remain affected by the delay.

“It is our hope at this point in time na matuloy na po ang confirmation hearings for them,” Padilla said.

Teodoro said prompt action by the Senate is necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the AFP and the continuity of the country's defense engagements with international partners.