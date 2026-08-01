The Police Regional Office 2 joined the culminating activity of the 2026 National Disaster Resilience Month on Friday, participating in a fire and rescue capability demonstration with national and local emergency response agencies at the Capitol Arena.

The exercise showcased fire suppression, rescue and emergency response procedures aimed at testing operational readiness and inter-agency coordination during disasters and other emergencies.

The activity brought together government responders to strengthen coordination in disaster risk reduction and emergency management.

PRO2 said its participation reflects the Philippine National Police's role in disaster preparedness and emergency response through continued coordination with partner agencies during calamities and public emergencies.