Teodoro pushes NZ, Canada VFA

“We have already presented and defended the two SOVFAs before the committee. They are now pending Senate concurrence after being ratified by the President,” Teodoro said.

He urged lawmakers not to neglect the needs of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as delays continue in the Senate.

“For the smooth operation of the AFP and the uninterrupted and timely conduct of our engagements, we appeal to the Senate to act on these requirements and not allow them to be overlooked,” Teodoro said.

Deadlock affects proposals

He explained that the SOVFAs reflect both Canada’s and New Zealand’s eagerness to advance expanded defense cooperation with the Philippines.

The impasse at the Senate has also delayed the Commission on Appointments’ confirmation hearings for five military generals.

“Many people are occupying positions whose appointments may not be confirmed because of the Senate’s reglementary requirements. As you can see, the work here requires heightened coordination, and it gets delayed when these matters are neglected,” Teodoro explained as he expressed concern over the delay in the confirmation of the five generals.