Tool sprawl, weak governance threaten enterprise transformation

Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating in the Philippines, but many organizations still lack the data infrastructure needed to turn AI investments into measurable business results, according to a new Boomi study conducted by Omdia.

The survey of more than 1,100 technology and business leaders across Asia-Pacific found that 73 percent of Philippine organizations already have active AI initiatives, nearly matching the regional average of 74 percent. Nine in 10 respondents also expect AI-powered automation to significantly reshape business processes within the next two to three years.