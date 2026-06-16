Tool sprawl, weak governance threaten enterprise transformation

Artificial intelligence adoption is accelerating in the Philippines, but many organizations still lack the data infrastructure needed to turn AI investments into measurable business results, according to a new Boomi study conducted by Omdia.
The survey of more than 1,100 technology and business leaders across Asia-Pacific found that 73 percent of Philippine organizations already have active AI initiatives, nearly matching the regional average of 74 percent. Nine in 10 respondents also expect AI-powered automation to significantly reshape business processes within the next two to three years.
The Philippines leads the region in measuring AI performance, with 50 percent of organizations already using key performance indicators, compared with the regional average of 37 percent.
Despite the momentum, Boomi said fragmented systems and weak governance remain major obstacles. Only half of Philippine firms currently use an integration platform-led approach, although 93 percent plan to shift to a unified AI-ready platform and 92 percent aim to reduce technology sprawl.
"There's a lot of excitement around AI in the Philippines, but organizations need to improve governance and connect data across the enterprise for those KPIs to translate into real business value," said David Irecki, Boomi chief technology officer for Asia-Pacific and Japan.