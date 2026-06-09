Phl eyes $30B AI, data center buildout under 7-year plan

“Under the Philippine AI Infrastructure Master Plan for seven years, investments could reach $30 billion. We expect the Economy and Development Council to approve the master plan by July this year,” Aguda said.

Aguda said the government is courting private-sector investments in AI and data centers, with several companies already expressing interest.

The proposal was approved by the Infrastructure Committee in early June and has been elevated to the Economy and Development Council, chaired by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., for final approval.

The roadmap outlines the country’s strategy for developing AI-ready infrastructure, expanding digital connectivity, and attracting investments in AI and digital industries.

It targets up to 1.5 gigawatts of AI-ready data center capacity by 2033, and more than 500,000 AI-related jobs.