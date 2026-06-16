Synology launches smarter data ecosystem

Leading the announcements is the next-generation DSM, designed to be both AI-ready and enterprise-ready with support for GPU NAS and AI appliances for on-premises AI workloads. New Cluster Manager capabilities allow multiple storage systems to operate under a single interface, while upgraded Active Insight and Log Center features simplify large-scale deployment, monitoring and compliance.

Synology also expanded its ActiveProtect platform with ActiveProtect Manager 2.0 and the new DP5200 appliance. The platform now supports AWS EC2, Azure VM, Proxmox, Nutanix AHV and Google Workspace while integrating AI-powered anomaly and malware detection for improved cyber resilience.

Beyond storage, Synology introduced new surveillance solutions featuring AI-powered video analytics, access control systems and hybrid cloud monitoring through Surveillance365. Its Office Suite now includes ChatPlus and Meet, offering AI transcription and translation while keeping enterprise communications within a private environment.

For consumers, the expanded BeeStation lineup adds BeeCamera for home monitoring and Synology Deep Search, an AI-powered local search tool that helps users quickly locate files on macOS and Windows without compromising data privacy.