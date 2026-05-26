Synology launches PAS7700

Synology has launched the PAS7700 in the Philippines, an enterprise-grade allflash NVMe storage system designed to support high performance and mission-critical operations as businesses ramp up digital transformation and AI adoption.

The PAS7700 features an active-active architecture that allows both controllers to operate simultaneously, helping minimize downtime and service disruption for businesses handling data-heavy workloads such as AI analytics, virtualization, databases, and largescale file processing.

Synology said the system can deliver up to 2 million IOPS, latency below one millisecond, and up to 30 GB/s sequential throughput.

"PAS7700 reflects Synology's 25-plus years of experience in storage and our close collaboration with enterprise customers to address evolving requirements for high availability, performance, and scalability," said Bie-i Chu, executive vice president of Synology NAS Group.

The company added that the platform also focuses on cybersecurity and long-term storage efficiency through features such as immutable snapshots, encrypted drives, snapshot replication and backup recovery tools.

Synology Philippines country manager Claire Huang said the PAS7700 is aimed at helping local enterprises maintain uninterrupted operations while preparing for future AI-driven growth.