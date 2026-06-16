SM firms earn third straight Fortune ranking

SM Investments Corporation ranked second among 42 Philippine firms included in the list and placed 28th regionally, while BDO Unibank emerged as the country’s highest-ranked bank, securing fifth among Philippine companies and 52nd across Southeast Asia. China Banking Corporation also made the ranking at 161st regionally.

The annual list, compiled by Fortune magazine, ranks Southeast Asia’s largest companies based on revenue and serves as a key measure of corporate scale and economic impact across the region.

“We are honored to be part of this year’s Fortune Southeast Asia 500 for the third time,” SM Investments President and Chief Executive Officer Frederic C. DyBuncio said.

“This recognition reflects the dedication of our people, the trust of our customers, and the valuable contributions of our partners and tenants. It also underscores the important role that businesses play in advancing inclusive growth and strengthening Southeast Asia’s economic development and trade landscape.”

The continued inclusion of SM Investments, BDO and China Bank reflects the strength of the group’s core businesses in retail, banking and property, sectors that remain among the key drivers of domestic economic activity.

Since the regional ranking was launched in 2024, SM Investments has consistently appeared on the list, highlighting the conglomerate’s sustained growth and its expanding role in the Southeast Asian business landscape.