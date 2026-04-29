SMIC profit rises in Q1, dividends jump 31%

Good results

“The first quarter continued to deliver good results for us, especially in retail. We are aware of external challenges and will endeavor to maintain our performance by being disciplined on costs and focused on meeting consumer needs even when their spending is constrained,” said Frederic C. DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer of SMIC.

The firm reported banking remained the group’s largest earnings contributor at 49 percent, followed by property at 28 percent, retail at 15 percent, and portfolio investments at 8 percent, underscoring the resilience of SM’s diversified income base.

Retail operations posted net income of P4.1 billion, up 13 percent year-on-year, driven by strong performance in non-food segments such as department stores, supported by seasonal demand including graduation-related spending.

Portfolio investments also contributed to growth, with Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corporation benefiting from higher copper prices, while 2GO Group Inc. recorded gains in logistics and travel and Goldilocks Bakeshop saw increased demand during the early graduation season.