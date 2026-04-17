Manhunt operations yield 4 most wanted

Officers from the Fairview station (PS 5) apprehended two suspects on 15 April. The suspect identified as alias “Sherwin,” who is ranked as the city’s No. 9 most wanted person, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. in Barangay Sta. Lucia.

He is wanted for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Records indicate he has a prior drug-related case from 2025.

Twenty minutes later, officers arrested alias “John Peter,” the No. 8 most wanted person, in Barangay North Fairview. He faces drug charges dating back to 2018.

In a separate operation that same morning, Cubao station (PS 7) officers arrested alias “Alexander” at the Metropolitan Trial Court. Ranked as the No. 6 most wanted person, he faces a warrant for drug violations issued by the Quezon City Regional Trial Court.

Additionally, Project 4 station (PS 8) operatives traveled to Antipolo City, Rizal, on 12 April to arrest a 60-year-old woman identified as alias “Girlie.” She faces three counts of estafa through falsification of official documents.

The QCPD said the courts of origin will be notified of the arrests to initiate formal legal proceedings.