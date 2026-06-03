Metro Manila's top 4 most wanted nabbed in Taguig

He faces two counts of statutory rape under Article 266-A, Paragraph 1 of the Revised Penal Code, as amended by Republic Act 11648 and Republic Act 8353, in relation to Republic Act 7610 (Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act).

As one of Metro Manila's most sought-after fugitives, his apprehension was executed by personnel from the warrant and subpoena section of the Taguig City Police Station. The team acted by virtue of warrants issued on 11 May by the Family Court of Taguig City, with no bail recommended.

Prior to being booked, the suspect was appraised of his constitutional rights in a language known to him and underwent the mandatory physical and medical examination at the Taguig City Health Office.

The arrested suspect is currently under the custody of the Taguig City Police Station pending the formal return of the warrant to the court of origin.