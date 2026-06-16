Metro quake could kill 50,000, Solidum warns

Department of Science and Technology (DoST) Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. warned that a magnitude 7.2 earthquake along the West Valley Fault could kill more than 50,000 people in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, underscoring the need for stronger disaster preparedness following the recent magnitude 7.8 earthquake in Mindanao.

Speaking in a radio interview, Solidum said the deadly earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani on 8 June should serve as a reminder of the devastation a major quake could bring to the country’s most densely populated region.

He stressed that the magnitude 7.8 quake in Mindanao originated offshore, limiting the extent of destructive ground shaking in populated areas.