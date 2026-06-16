Kanlaon Volcano logs 4 ash emissions

The Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island produced four ash emission events from early Tuesday morning until noon, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) reported.

In an interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, the Phivolcs-Kanlaon Volcano Observatory confirmed that the volcano recorded four separate ash emissions within a 12-hour monitoring period.

Resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia said the ash emissions were observed at 2:41–2:42 a.m., 2:56–2:59 a.m., 4:19–4:23 a.m. and 8:58 a.m., with the last event still ongoing at the time of observation.

“Based on seismic and infrasound signals, the fourth emission is still ongoing, although the summit cannot be seen as it is covered by clouds,” Quintia said.