Kanlaon emits ash

Mount Kanlaon in Negros Island emitted ash early Sunday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

In its advisory, Phivolcs said the event generated grayish plumes that rose about 300 meters above the crater before drifting southwest.

In an interview with the Daily Tribune, Kanlaon Volcano Observatory (KVO) resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia confirmed that two separate ash emission events were recorded Sunday morning.