Kanlaon emits ash, Alert Level 2 stays

PHIVOLCS-Kanlaon Volcano Observatory resident volcanologist Mari-Andylene Quintia said ash emissions were recorded at 2:41 a.m. to 2:42 a.m., 2:56 a.m. to 2:59 a.m., 4:19 a.m. to 4:23 a.m., and beginning at 8:58 a.m. The first three events produced plumes reaching 100 meters above the summit, while the fourth generated a 500-meter plume and remained ongoing based on seismic and infrasound data, although cloud cover obscured the summit.

Despite the volcanic activity, Quintia said no ashfall had been reported in nearby communities. PHIVOLCS also recorded 10 volcanic earthquakes, including nine tremor events, during the 12-hour monitoring period and reiterated that Alert Level 2 remains in effect.