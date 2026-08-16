Metro Manila and other parts of the country have experienced heavy rains and flooding in the past few weeks. As the rainy season continues, we urge everyone to remain vigilant and stay safe, as prolonged exposure to floodwaters could result in illnesses such as dengue, leptospirosis and other diseases.

Health authorities have warned that floodwater can be contaminated by animal urine and other harmful substances that may transmit leptospirosis. The Department of Health (DoH) has also directed public hospitals to establish leptospirosis fast lanes amid continued flood exposure.

But while everyone is vulnerable during disasters, we must pay particular attention to children, our lolos and lolas, persons with disabilities and those with existing medical conditions. They may require closer monitoring, continued access to medicines and immediate medical attention when symptoms arise.

As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and a health reforms crusader, I believe that our health care system should be strengthened along with the government’s disaster preparedness and response. Families in communities vulnerable to natural disasters are not only exposed to unsafe environments; they may also face unfavorable conditions in evacuation areas.

With this, we continue to advocate for our healthcare programs such as Malasakit Centers, which we principally author and sponsor to bring medical services closer to the people.

Aside from hospital-based assistance, we have also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers to strengthen primary health care, consultations and early disease detection in grassroots communities.

These facilities are intended to bring basic medical services closer to communities and help decongest larger hospitals. We also urge the DoH and local government units to complement each other to make all Super Health Centers operational.

In fact, on 14 August, we went to Magpet, North Cotabato, to personally attend the turnover of a Super Health Center with Mayor Jay Laurence Gonzaga.

I am also one of the authors and the principal sponsor of Republic Act (RA) 11959, which mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DoH hospitals. This aims to reduce the burden on families who often shoulder high transportation and accommodation costs when seeking complex medical procedures in Metro Manila.

These specialty centers cover services such as cancer care, kidney care, neonatal care, infectious disease treatment, brain and spine care, orthopedics, geriatrics, mental health, burn care, trauma care and cardiovascular treatment.