Strengthening health care, disaster preparedness
I believe that our health care system should be strengthened along with the government’s disaster preparedness and response.
I believe that our health care system should be strengthened along with the government’s disaster preparedness and response.
Metro Manila and other parts of the country have experienced heavy rains and flooding in the past few weeks. As the rainy season continues, we urge everyone to remain vigilant and stay safe, as prolonged exposure to floodwaters could result in illnesses such as dengue, leptospirosis and other diseases.
Health authorities have warned that floodwater can be contaminated by animal urine and other harmful substances that may transmit leptospirosis. The Department of Health (DoH) has also directed public hospitals to establish leptospirosis fast lanes amid continued flood exposure.
But while everyone is vulnerable during disasters, we must pay particular attention to children, our lolos and lolas, persons with disabilities and those with existing medical conditions. They may require closer monitoring, continued access to medicines and immediate medical attention when symptoms arise.
As vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography and a health reforms crusader, I believe that our health care system should be strengthened along with the government’s disaster preparedness and response. Families in communities vulnerable to natural disasters are not only exposed to unsafe environments; they may also face unfavorable conditions in evacuation areas.
With this, we continue to advocate for our healthcare programs such as Malasakit Centers, which we principally author and sponsor to bring medical services closer to the people.
Aside from hospital-based assistance, we have also supported the establishment of Super Health Centers to strengthen primary health care, consultations and early disease detection in grassroots communities.
These facilities are intended to bring basic medical services closer to communities and help decongest larger hospitals. We also urge the DoH and local government units to complement each other to make all Super Health Centers operational.
In fact, on 14 August, we went to Magpet, North Cotabato, to personally attend the turnover of a Super Health Center with Mayor Jay Laurence Gonzaga.
I am also one of the authors and the principal sponsor of Republic Act (RA) 11959, which mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DoH hospitals. This aims to reduce the burden on families who often shoulder high transportation and accommodation costs when seeking complex medical procedures in Metro Manila.
These specialty centers cover services such as cancer care, kidney care, neonatal care, infectious disease treatment, brain and spine care, orthopedics, geriatrics, mental health, burn care, trauma care and cardiovascular treatment.
Aside from our health initiatives, we also renewed our push for the full implementation of the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act. As the principal author and co-sponsor of RA 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, I believe its full implementation can significantly improve our country’s disaster response. This measure mandates the construction of disaster-resilient evacuation centers to ensure that displaced families have safe and secure temporary shelters during emergencies.
Going forward, we must also strengthen the way the government prepares for and responds to disasters.
To further strengthen the country’s disaster management system, we also refiled Senate Bill 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to establish a dedicated department that will unify disaster risk reduction, preparedness, response, recovery and rehabilitation efforts under a single agency.
Creating a centralized disaster resilience department would help improve coordination among government agencies, streamline the delivery of assistance and ensure clearer institutional responsibilities before, during and after emergencies.
As Mr. Malasakit, I will make sure that, together with my fellow legislators, we will not only respond when disasters happen but also coordinate to protect our people and help communities recover.
Meanwhile, as a member of the Senate Committee on Local Government, we personally attended the Vice Mayors’ League of the Philippines-Quezon Chapter Legislative Excellence (LEx) Academy in Manila on 12 August. There, we highlighted the crucial role of vice mayors in promoting responsive governance and delivering better public services.
We also attended as guest of honor and speaker at the Pambansang Samahan ng mga Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM) Davao Chapter 4th Regional Conference in Davao City on 13 August.
The previous week, our Malasakit Team also extended assistance to various kababayans in need as they immediately aided fire victims in Cagayan de Oro City, Bislig City, Iloilo City, Bohol, Caloocan City and Malabon City.
As chairman of the Senate Committee on Youth, I continue to support programs that give opportunities to our youth. Our Malasakit Team also joined the Sangguniang Kabataan Congress of youth leaders from Quezon province. They also joined the 6th Mayor’s Cup Tournament in San Remigio, Antique.
As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue to be of service to every Filipino dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.