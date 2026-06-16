Dashcam footage leads to LTO probe of motorist in Ilocos Norte

The incident, drew public concern over road safety and prompted the LTO to initiate an administrative investigation.

In the SCO, the LTO directed the registered owner and designated driver to explain why they should not be held administratively liable for reckless driving and other possible violations of Republic Act No. 4136, or the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

According to the agency, the dashcam footage appeared to show the van continuing its overtaking maneuver despite limited clearance and the presence of an oncoming vehicle, creating a potentially dangerous situation for motorists using the highway.

The LTO also ordered the surrender of the driver’s license under a preventive suspension and placed the vehicle under alarm status pending the outcome of the investigation.

The registered owner and driver were instructed to appear before the LTO’s Intelligence and Investigation Division and submit a sworn explanation and supporting documents in response to the allegations.

Road safety advocates have long warned against overtaking in areas where visibility is limited or where oncoming traffic is present, noting that such actions significantly increase the risk of head-on collisions and fatal crashes.

The issuance of a Show Cause Order does not constitute a finding of guilt. It serves as the start of an administrative proceeding, during which the parties concerned are given the opportunity to explain their side and present evidence before the LTO renders a final decision.

The LTO’s action underscores the agency’s continuing campaign against reckless driving and dangerous road behavior that endangers motorists and the commuting public.