CLSU, DA launch animal vaccine development program

The program was formally launched on 15 June at the Center for Transboundary Animal Diseases (CenTrAD) in the Science City of Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, through the signing of a memorandum of agreement and the unveiling of a marker. As the lead institution, CLSU, through CenTrAD, will spearhead research and development efforts to produce safe and effective vaccines against diseases affecting the country's livestock sector.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. said the initiative, conceptualized a year ago, aims to strengthen disease prevention strategies and promote sustainable livestock production through research and innovation. The program is part of the government's broader effort to improve animal health systems and enhance the competitiveness of the Philippine livestock industry.