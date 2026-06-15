DA backs local vaccines for livestock diseases

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. on Monday led the launch of the Animal Vaccine Development Program (AVDP), a joint initiative involving the Department of Agriculture’s National Livestock Program, the Bureau of Animal Industry, the Philippine Carabao Center, and Central Luzon State University.

The three-year program will receive P140.9 million in funding and focus on developing vaccines for African Swine Fever (ASF) and foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), while expanding the country’s capacity for animal health research and disease prevention.

The initiative comes as the hog industry continues to recover from the impact of ASF, which has wiped out millions of pigs and caused billions of pesos in losses. Authorities are also seeking to strengthen safeguards against other animal diseases that threaten livestock production and food security.

“Investing in science, research, and innovation is critical to protecting livelihoods, strengthening our food systems, and building a more resilient future for the livestock sector,” Tiu Laurel said.

The agriculture chief noted that locally developed vaccines could be designed to address pathogen strains present in the Philippines, potentially improving effectiveness and disease control compared with imported alternatives.

A major component of the program is the planned establishment of a Biosafety Level 3 laboratory, which will allow researchers to safely study high-risk animal pathogens and accelerate vaccine development. The facility is also expected to support advanced scientific training and disease preparedness programs.

Funding for the initiative is spread over three years, with P77.6 million allocated for 2026, P30.6 million for 2027, and P32.7 million for 2028.

Although the Philippines remains free of foot-and-mouth disease, the DA said outbreaks in neighboring countries underscore the need for continued vigilance and stronger preventive measures.

Tiu Laurel described the program as a long-term investment in the livestock sector, emphasizing the value of collaboration among research institutions and government agencies.

“This program demonstrates how collaboration, shared expertise, and collective action can help generate solutions that benefit farmers, industry stakeholders, and communities across the country,” he said.

The DA expects the initiative to help strengthen animal health protection, improve industry resilience, and support stable livestock production in the years ahead.