BTS unveils ‘Lyrics Inside’ and korean cookbook

Leading the lineup is BTS Lyrics Inside, an officially licensed title set for release on September 15. In the book, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook take readers behind the songwriting process of some of BTS’ most beloved tracks, offering insights into the deeper meanings and messages woven throughout their music.

The collection explores songs spanning the group’s extensive catalog, including tracks from Proof and The Most Beautiful Moment in Life series. Fans can dive into the stories behind hits such as “Boy With Luv,” “Life Goes On,” “Magic Shop,” “Spring Day,” “Yet to Come,” and “We Are Bulletproof: the Eternal.” Each song’s lyrics will be presented in Korean alongside English translations, allowing ARMY to study and appreciate the artistry behind the music on a deeper level.

Also arriving this year is the BTS Recipe Book, a cookbook inspired by the group’s various album eras and favorite Korean dishes. The 256-page hardcover features 15 recipes, including kimchi fried rice, banquet noodles, scallion pancakes, Korean fried chicken, simmered rice cakes, ginseng chicken soup, braised beef ribs, scorched rice crackers, carp bread, and sweet-filled griddlecakes.

Beyond the recipes themselves, the cookbook offers an interactive experience through exclusive digital content. Fans will be able to access special videos, cooking tips, and commentary from BTS members, bringing the dishes to life in a uniquely personal way. Some recipes may even be familiar to longtime viewers from RUN BTS!, Bon Voyage, and In the SOOP.

While these new projects expand BTS’ storytelling beyond music, they also continue the group’s tradition of connecting with fans through meaningful and creative content. The releases follow the success of 2023’s Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS, the group’s first official oral history chronicling their journey from their 2013 debut to becoming one of the biggest acts in global pop music.

And with BTS teasing even more surprises throughout Festa, ARMY can look forward to additional announcements and special moments as the celebration continues.