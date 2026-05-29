Soundtrack for your snack: BTS-inspired cookie tastes like hotteok

The timing makes it even more meaningful as it arrives in June, also known as FESTA season, BTS’s anniversary month. The release feels like a global celebration, adding an extra emotional layer for fans worldwide.

The concept leans into a “taste of home, shared globally” idea. The cookies feature a sweet crème inspired by hotteok, the warm brown sugar–filled pancake commonly found in Korean street markets. The members have shared that they grew up enjoying hotteok alongside cookies, making this collaboration a nostalgic blend of comfort food and childhood memories reimagined for a global audience.

“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” BTS said.

To mark their 13th anniversary, BTS also designed 13 unique cookie embossings for the limited-edition release, including member names, a BTS light stick and a trio design that reveals a hidden message for ARMY when collected. The cookies essentially double as a collectible storytelling experience.