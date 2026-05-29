Soundtrack for your snack: BTS-inspired cookie tastes like hotteok

The world’s biggest group has teamed up with one of the world’s most iconic cookie brands, and ARMY already knows this drop is about to be iconic.
BTS and Oreo are joining forces for a limited-edition BTS cookie, serving major comfort-core energy. The flavor is inspired by brown sugar pancakes, based on hotteok, the cozy Korean street snack everyone lowkey wishes they could have on repeat. RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook all took part in shaping the flavor and packaging, turning personal memories into something ARMY across more than 80 markets can literally taste.
The timing makes it even more meaningful as it arrives in June, also known as FESTA season, BTS’s anniversary month. The release feels like a global celebration, adding an extra emotional layer for fans worldwide.
The concept leans into a “taste of home, shared globally” idea. The cookies feature a sweet crème inspired by hotteok, the warm brown sugar–filled pancake commonly found in Korean street markets. The members have shared that they grew up enjoying hotteok alongside cookies, making this collaboration a nostalgic blend of comfort food and childhood memories reimagined for a global audience.
“For Oreo to be the first snacking brand we’ve collaborated with globally is a huge honor. We ate them as kids, we eat them in the studio, and now Oreo is helping us share a taste of home with the world,” BTS said.
To mark their 13th anniversary, BTS also designed 13 unique cookie embossings for the limited-edition release, including member names, a BTS light stick and a trio design that reveals a hidden message for ARMY when collected. The cookies essentially double as a collectible storytelling experience.
The packaging also draws from Korean street market aesthetics —colorful, lively and inspired by the places where hotteok is traditionally sold. It blends culture, nostalgia and visual appeal into one cohesive design.
A global ARMY-driven activation also ties into BTS’s long-standing tradition of letter writing. Fans can visit the Oreo SEA BTS Letter Experience to write digital letters to BTS, read messages from ARMY around the world, and even join giveaways for exclusive prizes.
“This joyful moment is a shared experience that celebrates creativity, culture and the deep bond between BTS and their fans,” said Aleli Arcilla, managing director for Mondelez International Philippines.
In the Philippines, the limited-edition cookies will be available for pre-sale starting 2 June. On 14 June, right in the heart of FESTA celebrations, a public launch will take place at Market! Market! in Taguig, with pre-registration opening on 9 June.
In the end, it’s simple: BTS plus FESTA season makes June a whole lot sweeter for ARMY.