Balancing Seams: Merging corporate precision with intentional style

In the ever-evolving theater of Philippine retail, rising menswear label Boldo proves that true style is what lasts. At just six months, this sustainable, intentional brand has quietly and slowly generated an industry buzz, offering an unassumingly hip vision unbounded by transient trends. The genius behind the label is Joseph Raul Umali III — affectionately known as “Third” — a dynamic finance professional and head of Digital Strategy for Chubb Philippines whose corporate precision gives the brand its sharp, competitive edge.
Deeply rooted in functionality, Boldo delivers wearable, durable pieces while championing a vital cause: uplifting the local craftsmen who breathe life into our garments. In today’s conscious fashion climate, these makers truly matter. We sit down for an exclusive, one-on-one interview with Third to unpack the philosophy, the craft, and the quiet, practical revolution of Boldo.
NewNowNext: What’s your brand? Why the name? What’s its origin and how did it come about.
Joseph Raul ‘Third’ Umali III: My brand is Bordo. The origin is after my Mom’s last name. She’s a frustrated creative and I wanted to dedicate this brand to her.
What was the specific “aha!” moment that shifted your interest from traditional markets to the business of clothing?
I’ve always been into fashion. I remember saving up my allowance when I was in High School to spend on pieces from local brands. So there’s a deep appreciation for it even when I was young. I love a good find at an accessible price that’s made here — and that’s what inspired me to do business in fashion.
With you background in finance, how do you see the creative vision of a designer translating into a predictable, scalable balance sheet?
Definitely every step in the supply chain needs to be considered. But I draw my vision first and optimize based on scalability.
Why fashion?
I am always inspired by different perspectives of people when it comes to fashion. I believe fashion encompasses not just the clothes, but it’s a part of our overall taste in everyday choices — what we eat, how we respond to scenarios, how we form opinions, and what we feel towards clothes. I want to evoke people’s confidence when they wear my pieces. I want it to be seen and experienced by people who are developing or know their own taste.
Which iconic brand first made you realize that beautiful design is actually backed by massive global revenue?
I think it can also be the other way around — for longstanding brands rooted in advocacy and individuality, revenue should be backed by beautiful designs and design should be the why.
I recently traveled to Australia and got deeply immersed in Westwood’s history and her advocacy during an exhibit. I knew of Westwood but their rich history and creative evolution made me realize that design should not just be beautiful but intentional.
If a single garment tells a story, how do the sales data and inventory numbers finish that narrative for you?
I need to consider how the garment would be utilized into a piece that would resonate to different psychographics. For a small brand like mine, I gauge interest first from those segments before producing bigger inventories.
Where do you see the biggest untapped financial potential in fashion now?
I see the biggest untapped potential for very flexible, durable pieces that address different needs and different body types.
What does your brand lean towards, luxury fashion or everyday mass-market streetwear?
I see my brand as a middle-ground between the two. I want it to be accessible enough for the fast fashion buyers, but too impeccable to resist for the luxury market.
Ultimately, Boldo — born from a son’s tribute to his mother’s frustrated creative spirit — proves that the most resilient fashion is built on intention, not just inventory. By subverting the traditional commercial formula and insisting that design and advocacy must drive revenue, Third beautifully bridges the gap between financial discipline and raw, creative passion. In a retail landscape often choked by transient fast-fashion, this small but formidable brand emerges as a tribute in conscious growth, inviting us to wear our values on our sleeves while reminding the industry that true, lasting taste always begins with the heart of the maker.