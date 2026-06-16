Balancing Seams: Merging corporate precision with intentional style

I’ve always been into fashion. I remember saving up my allowance when I was in High School to spend on pieces from local brands. So there’s a deep appreciation for it even when I was young. I love a good find at an accessible price that’s made here — and that’s what inspired me to do business in fashion.

With you background in finance, how do you see the creative vision of a designer translating into a predictable, scalable balance sheet?

Definitely every step in the supply chain needs to be considered. But I draw my vision first and optimize based on scalability.

Why fashion?

I am always inspired by different perspectives of people when it comes to fashion. I believe fashion encompasses not just the clothes, but it’s a part of our overall taste in everyday choices — what we eat, how we respond to scenarios, how we form opinions, and what we feel towards clothes. I want to evoke people’s confidence when they wear my pieces. I want it to be seen and experienced by people who are developing or know their own taste.