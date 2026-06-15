Senate qua Senate

As the contemporary scheme and scene drag, it would have been convenient for the High Tribunal, when it would have passed judgment, to render the constitutional question moot and academic. Or so policy scientists believe.

It’s no longer of any moment how the final arbiter of judicial questions divines its judgment over the contentious state of disequilibrium in the day-to-day life of the Senate.

Since December of last year when the President promised to have come up with concrete, tangible, actionable results in the direction of placing behind bars or convictions laid down for those who directly masterminded the greatest looting, money heist if you will, of government coffers, no real justice has yet been served.

In the forthcoming State of the Nation Address next month, the President might be at total liberty to announce new policy directions, project timetables, the development agenda, vital priorities complete with roadmaps or menus on how to achieve them. Except if there’s going to be no election, mounting mass unrest, undeclared martial law or authoritarian rule — that ghost in the political machine.

Every senator matters and significantly so. Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano could not have dislodged Senator Tito Sotto without Senator Bato dela Rosa doing a commando entry to deliver the controlling vote of 13. Truly, it benefitted APC to regain their preeminence in running the affairs of the Senate. It was crucial for Sen. Rodante Marcoleta to superintend the flood control corruption probe as sub-committee chair of the Blue Ribbon Committee.