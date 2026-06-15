Reuben Laurente’s many facets

How many transformations can one person go through in a lifetime? Several, as his heart desires! Meet the talented and versatile — some say multidimensional — Reuben Laurente.
Though he represented the Philippines at the World Championship of Performing Arts (WCOPA) in Los Angeles, California, many first came to know him as a member of The CompanY, one of the country’s most respected vocal groups.
From there, he ventured into a solo career as a concert singer, songwriter, theater performer, recording artist and album producer.
Over the course of his profession, he has received the following coveted awards: Catholic Mass Media Award, AWIT Award for recorded music, ALIW Award for live performance, SM Global Pinoy Award and Ulirang Mandaleño Award, which honored him as an outstanding citizen of Mandaluyong.
He later became a familiar presence aboard international cruise ships as a guest entertainer before audiences from around the world. This is where I first met Reuben — I could not have imagined the many directions his creative journey would take.
But today, he has added another dimension to his creative output: visual art.
“My Tatay, Doming, was a magnificent visual and graphic artist,” he recalled. “He would bring scratch paper from his office for me so I could doodle to my heart’s content. I even have a picture which my father took while I was drawing in my favorite position — lying on my stomach on the cold floors of our house,” he continued.
“I’m thankful for my father’s genes, for I’ve taken after him in eventually becoming a visual artist,” he confessed.
To date, Laurente has mounted one solo exhibition and participated in eight group shows. His preferred medium is acrylic paint, though his background as an interior design graduate also informs his approach to composition and color.
“While I do not have a particular color palette as some artists do, I have that consciousness about using a particular color and then working around it with complementary tones, while picking a ‘pointed’ color to create drama,” he said.
When asked about his style, he said, “I am more inclined to paint patriotic art. It is my way of paying homage to the rich historical and cultural heritage of our beloved country.” His canvases explore subjects such as heroes and cultural icons, folklore and literature, regional attires and traditional festivities, and even local games in rural settings.
Among all his pieces, however, one remains special. “For now, I would say it’s ‘Pilipino Ako, Ito Ang Aking Lahi,’ which was the cover of my catalogue during my very first solo exhibit under the auspices of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.”
When discussing artistic influences, Reuben immediately points to Philippine National Artist for Visual Arts Carlos “Botong” Francisco and his monumental masterpiece, Filipino Struggles Through History. Asked about a favorite museum, he does not hesitate either: “I would say the Academia Gallery in Florence, Italy, where I was able to view the detailed grandeur that is Michelangelo’s ‘David’.”
His list of future destinations includes another pilgrimage of sorts: the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao.
Despite his growing reputation in visual art, music remains central to his life. Reuben continues to perform as a guest entertainer on various international cruise ships, presenting headline productions such as The Sheer Talent of Reuben Laurente and Music Beyond Borders, the latter title given by the late Floy Quintos.
“But more often than not, I am home so I can also do shows and events in the Philippines — hello event specialists and production houses!” he laughs.
For inspiration, he credits The Lord for the gifts of music and visual art. “I give Him all the glory through the work of my hands.”
When he needs to unwind, Reuben enjoys some “me time” with a cup of coffee. Pen and paper are usually nearby, ready for a sketch, a lyric, or a passing thought.
We had a longer chat, and here are some takeaways:
On The CompanY
“My stint with the group contributed to its success, collaborating on its first 16 albums, including ‘best of’ and anthology releases, and sharing in its first 35 industry awards. I thank the group’s artistic and musical director, Moy Ortiz, whom I consider one of my mentors in the music industry. He has instilled in me discipline, creativity, artistry and passion in pursuit of personal excellence. He was, and still is, my constant reminder to rebel against mediocrity.”
On worst experience aboard cruise ships
“The worst was probably being discriminated against because of our race by guests who believed theirs was superior to being Filipino. Ana Fegi-Brown and I were the subjects of those complaints. Though painful, we thanked God for His grace because we handled the situation as the bigger persons in the picture. The matter was eventually brought to the attention of our amazing hotel director. It was, for lack of a better term — ignorance.”
On best experience aboard cruise ships
“The best experiences are those standing ovations after a show from international audiences. For me, this recognition is simply icing on the cake. It may likewise signify the respect and appreciation given to you as a Filipino artist — and that is priceless.”
On how OPM influences his visual art
“I will not say that my career as a Filipino singer directly assists in generating ideas for my artwork. However, being musical inspires me to be more intuitive rather than technical or academic. Humming while I work, or playing music from my laptop, helps me lose track of time while meeting self-imposed deadlines. The elements of music help me visually translate rhythm into composition and harmonize it with color. Music will always be part of my creative process, unfolding naturally rather than being forced, planned, or artificial.”
On present and future projects
“Some of my works are periodically exhibited at the ARTe ARTéhan Art Gallery of the Santa Lucia East Grand Mall’s IL Centro Building. I am also in the process of working on finalizing songs to record for digital releases this year under GRMilestone Records Production. I am just taking things in stride and with much prayer and petition.”