Reglos revisits faith, form

Visual artist Joel Reglos mounts his highly anticipated fifth solo exhibition, Reminiscence, a visual homecoming that explores the intersection of artistic evolution and spiritual endurance. In partnership with Altro Mondo Creative Space, the exhibit is at the Gateway Gallery. The collection serves as both a retrospective of Reglos’s foundational aesthetics and a deeply personal testimony of the faith that sustained his rise in the Philippine contemporary art scene.

In Reminiscence, Reglos deliberately steps back from the present to re-engage with the raw energy of his formative years. Known for his mastery of the impasto technique and his signature use of heavy, sculptural textures, Reglos utilizes this exhibition to honor the specific palettes and vertical color compositions that first defined his voice. The works are not merely recreations of the past, but rather a sophisticated dialogue between the artist he was and the master technician he has become.