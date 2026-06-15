NAPOLCOM publicly confronts employee in gun-brandishing case

Police Inspector III Jaime Hermogenes J. Flores Jr., assigned to the NAPOLCOM Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS), was arrested following an incident on 12 June along EDSA near Robinsons Galleria.

An initial investigation by the Quezon City Police District found that the confrontation stemmed from a vehicular collision between Flores and a TNVS driver. Despite attempts by traffic personnel to peacefully resolve the dispute, Flores, who was allegedly intoxicated, reportedly drew his firearm, threatened the driver and hurled insults, prompting the victim to seek police assistance.

Flores is now facing a grave threats complaint before the Quezon City Prosecutor's Office.

During a press briefing, Flores publicly apologized to the victim, his family, his colleagues and Commissioner Calinisan.

"Humihingi po ako ng tawad dahil nabigo kong bitbitin ang antas at dangal na inyong tinataguyod at inaasahan sa akin bilang empleyado ng NAPOLCOM," Flores said.

Calinisan said the decision to publicly present the case demonstrates the commission's commitment to transparency, institutional accountability and public trust.

"Nakakahiya, nakakalugmok ang pangyayaring ito. Pero sigurado ako na ang mga kasapi ng NAPOLCOM ay makakabangon. Hindi ito repleksyon kung sino ang NAPOLCOM," he said.

The commissioner also apologized to the public and assured that Flores would not receive special treatment.

"Humihingi ako ng tawad sa taumbayan sa pangyayaring ito kasi hindi tama itong nangyaring ito. Pero we are brave enough, we are strong enough to accept this regrettable incident," Calinisan said.

Flores has been immediately relieved of all duties and placed under the NAPOLCOM administrative holding unit pending the outcome of administrative proceedings.

A show-cause order has also been issued directing him to submit a written explanation within five days, after which the commission will determine whether formal administrative charges should be filed.

Calinisan likewise ordered all IMIS personnel to undergo surprise drug testing and psychological examinations in the interest of accountability, fitness for service and institutional integrity.

"Ang maipapangako namin ay magiging patas ang pagdinig sa kasong ito. Hindi dahil NAPOLCOM employee siya ay magiging pabor sa kanya ang magiging desisyon. The decision will be based on the evidence that will be gathered and presented," he stressed.

The commissioner said NAPOLCOM remains committed to upholding integrity, professionalism and accountability in pursuit of a disciplined and humane police service.