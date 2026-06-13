Raging Napolcom employee faces gun threat complaint

The victim, identified only as Rene, said the incident began when he attempted to transfer to an adjacent lane while driving along EDSA.

According to Rene, the other motorist failed to yield, causing the two vehicles to sideswipe each other.

Rene further alleged that he noticed the suspect using a cellphone while driving moments before the collision occurred.

An officer from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority responded to the scene shortly after the accident to assess the situation and assist the motorists involved.

However, what initially appeared to be a routine traffic incident escalated when the parties confronted each other after exiting their vehicles.

Rene alleged that the suspect drew a firearm and threatened him during the confrontation. He also claimed that the suspect identified himself as an employee of the National Police Commission.

Fearing for his safety, Rene left the area and sought assistance from nearby police officers.

Responding authorities subsequently arrested the suspect and brought him to the Mandaluyong City Police Station for investigation.

Police recovered a 9mm handgun and a Napolcom identification card from the suspect.

Mandaluyong police chief Col. Reynan Patam said investigators are still verifying whether the firearm was properly documented and legally authorized.

Authorities are likewise awaiting the results of a breathalyzer examination to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The suspect declined to issue a statement.

The 42-year-old TNVS driver said he intends to pursue criminal charges.

Meanwhile, Napolcom Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan confirmed that the suspect is assigned to the commission’s Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service.

In a statement issued Saturday, Calinisan condemned the employee’s alleged actions and ordered the immediate conduct of an administrative investigation.

“This kind of behavior is unacceptable from a public servant,” Calinisan said.

He added that the commission would fully cooperate with any criminal proceedings arising from the incident.

Calinisan apologized to the TNVS driver and stressed that government employees are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and conduct.

“There is no place in NAPOLCOM for this kind of behavior. Being a government employee is not a license to intimidate, abuse others, or use one’s position to display power,” he said.