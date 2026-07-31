"If he has concerns about this, he has the right to take whatever legal action he believes is appropriate, and we will see the outcome. That is his right. But for now, the President is following due process and the law in the pursuit of the truth," Castro said in Filipino in a video message.

She added that there should be no reason to fear the examination of tax records if they contain no irregularities.

"If you have nothing to hide and there are no anomalies in the records being opened, there is no need to be afraid. In fact, you should be proud that your income came from legitimate sources," Castro said.

On Thursday, Castro announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. approved the request of the Senate impeachment court to release the couple's Bureau of Internal Revenue income tax records.

In a statement, Carpio said he and Duterte respect the impeachment court and will continue to comply with the legal process. However, he maintained that there is no indication that the Bureau of Internal Revenue has issued any tax assessment or determined any tax deficiency against either of them.

Carpio also said the issues should be resolved through the proper constitutional and judicial processes rather than through public debate.

"The submission of documents to the Senate Impeachment Court is a procedural step. The legal significance, admissibility and evidentiary value of those documents are matters for the Court to determine in accordance with the Constitution, applicable law and the Rules of the Senate Impeachment Court," Carpio said.