TNVS driver complains after alleged NAPOLCOM worker pulls gun in EDSA

According to the victim, identified only as Rene, the incident began when he attempted to transfer to an adjacent lane while driving along EDSA. He said the other motorist failed to give way, causing their vehicles to sideswipe each other.

Rene also alleged that he noticed the suspect using a cellphone while driving moments before the collision.

A traffic enforcer from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) immediately responded to the scene to assess the situation.

But what initially appeared to be an ordinary traffic accident quickly escalated.

After stepping out of his vehicle, Rene said he was confronted by the suspect, who allegedly drew a firearm and threatened him. During the confrontation, the suspect allegedly identified himself as a NAPOLCOM employee.

Fearing for his safety, Rene fled the area and sought help from police officers nearby.

Responding authorities subsequently arrested the suspect and brought him to the Mandaluyong City Police Station for investigation.

Police recovered from the suspect a 9mm handgun and a NAPOLCOM identification card.

Mandaluyong police chief Col. Reynan Patam said investigators are still verifying whether the firearm was properly documented and authorized.

Authorities are likewise awaiting the results of a breathalyzer examination to determine whether the suspect was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

The suspect declined to issue a statement.

The 42-year-old driver said he intends to pursue criminal charges against the suspect.

Meanwhile, NAPOLCOM Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan, confirmed the suspect as an employee assigned to the commission's Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service.

In a statement on Saturday, Calinisan condemned the employee's alleged actions and announced the immediate conduct of an administrative investigation.

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap ang ganitong asal mula sa isang lingkod-bayan,” Calinisan said, adding that the commission would fully cooperate with any criminal proceedings arising from the case.

He also apologized to the TNVS driver and stressed that government employees are expected to uphold higher standards of conduct.

“Walang puwang sa NAPOLCOM ang ganitong uri ng asal. Ang pagiging kawani ng gobyerno ay hindi lisensya upang manakot, mag-abuso, o gamitin ang posisyon para magpakita ng kapangyarihan,” he said.