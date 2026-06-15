Matty Juniosa sets first solo concert after Britain's Got Talent

Juniosa announced that he will perform at Glasgow Pavilion Theatre on 27 September, marking his first full-scale live show since finishing fourth in the internationally watched talent competition.

Sharing the announcement with fans, the singer thanked the UK audience that supported him throughout his journey.

"I can't wait to come back to my UK home who has embraced me so lovingly and so welcomely," Juniosa said. "They have embraced me so much, and I cannot wait to see all the people that have been part of my journey here in the UK."

The upcoming concert will feature more than the songs that introduced him to television audiences, with Juniosa promising a setlist that explores different musical styles.

"This is the first show that I'll be doing since BGT," he said. "I cannot wait to perform for all of you in person and sing the songs you've never heard me sing before—whether it's theater, pop, or something completely different."

Preparations for the show are already underway, with the singer saying months of planning are being devoted to creating a memorable experience for fans.

"We're preparing ahead of it so much," he said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done, but I'm so ready for it. I'm so excited to do this show."

Juniosa also invited supporters from across Scotland, including those from Hamilton, Motherwell, Glasgow, Inverness, Aberdeen and Edinburgh, to join what he described as a celebration of music and community.

The Glasgow concert comes just months after his widely praised performance on Britain's Got Talent, where he captured international attention and finished fourth overall.

Now, with his first post-BGT concert officially on the calendar, Juniosa is looking to turn his television success into a new chapter, bringing his music directly to the fans who have supported him throughout his journey.