Filipino singer Matty Juniosa finishes fourth in Britain’s Got Talent

Juniosa performed Nothing Compares 2 U during the live finale broadcast Sunday morning (Manila time). The season was won by Hawkstone Farmers Choir, while drone art collective Celestials and dance duo Anastasiia and Salsa finished second and third, respectively.

The Filipino singer became a fan favorite after earning a Golden Buzzer from Simon Cowell for his rendition of Purple Rain. He later received a second Golden Buzzer from Amanda Holden after performing Dream On.

Following his success on the talent show, Juniosa is set to join the West End production of Jesus Christ Superstar, where he has been cast as Annas.