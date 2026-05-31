Matty Juniosa finishes fourth in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ finale

Filipino singer Matty Juniosa wrapped up his remarkable journey on Britain’s Got Talent with a fourth-place finish during the competition’s grand finale on Saturday.

For his last performance on the show, Juniosa took on the classic ballad “Nothing Compares 2 U,” delivering an emotional rendition that earned applause from both the audience and judges.

Hawkstone Farmers Choir was crowned the winner of this year’s edition. Along with the title, the group received the £250,000 cash prize and a slot at the prestigious Royal Variety Performance.

Juniosa’s fourth-place finish marks another milestone for Filipino talent on the international stage, as he successfully reached the final round of one of the United Kingdom’s biggest television competitions.