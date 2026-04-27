Filipino Singer Matty Juniosa Makes History with Second Golden Buzzer on ‘BGT’

Filipino vocalist Matty Juniosa is turning heads on the global stage after delivering another show-stopping moment on Britain’s Got Talent—earning a rare second Golden Buzzer that has left audiences and judges in awe.

Already a standout earlier in the competition, Juniosa returned with a fearless rendition of “Dream On” by Aerosmith, showcasing powerful vocals and emotional intensity that elevated his performance to new heights. The crowd erupted as he hit soaring notes, cementing his reputation as one of the season’s most compelling acts.

Deeply moved, judge Amanda Holden pressed the coveted Golden Buzzer, sending him straight through once more—an extraordinary feat rarely seen in the show’s history. Fellow judge Simon Cowell and the rest of the panel lauded his consistency, commanding presence, and undeniable star quality.

The performance quickly gained traction online, with viewers across the globe praising not only his talent but also the pride he brings as a Filipino artist on an international platform.

With two Golden Buzzers under his belt, Juniosa continues to carve out a remarkable journey—one that signals a rising force ready to conquer the world stage.