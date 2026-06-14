EastWest, SMU graduate wealth management trainees

"When we began this partnership with SMU, we were making an investment in talent, in capability, and in the next generation of EastWest advisors," EastWest CEO Jerry G. Ngo said.

"EastWest invests in systems, platforms, and products. But our most important investment is in our people, because people build the relationships that define this Bank's reputation," he added.

SMU Executive Development executive director Eddie Tritton said the program was designed to help bankers combine technical expertise with stronger advisory judgment and client trust.

The graduation also recognized outstanding project teams for demonstrating strong client understanding, portfolio management, suitability discipline and advisory judgment.

EastWest said the program forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen its wealth management business, deepen client relationships and build an advisory culture anchored on trust, suitability and long-term stewardship.